The Indian market was trading higher on Monday following global markets and ahead of some key corporate earnings lined up today.

The Sensex was trading higher by 309 points at 38,350 while the Nifty was trading at 11,309, up 95 points, at 10:21 am.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 191 points higher at 38,211 and the Nifty50 index opened at 11,274, up 60 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, by over 1 percent.

Nifty Pharma remained the best-performing index of the day, up over 3.5 percent followed by Nifty Realty (up 1 percent).

Cipla, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Shree Cement and HDFC Life Insurance were the Nifty50 top gainers while Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys remained the index top losers.

The share price of Cipla surged over 6 percent on Monday after the pharmaceutical giant reported strong Q1FY21 earnings, beating the Street's expectations. The company reported a 26.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 at Rs 566 crore.