Sensex trades over 300 points higher, Nifty above 10,850; RIL, Infosys gain

Updated : July 13, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.53 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively.
All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto leading the gains.
