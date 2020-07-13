Stocks Sensex trades over 300 points higher, Nifty above 10,850; RIL, Infosys gain Updated : July 13, 2020 10:00 AM IST Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.53 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green with Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto leading the gains. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply