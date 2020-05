The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday following a rally in Asian peers as optimism over the reopening of economies buoyed investor sentiment. Gains in banks, metals and financial services lifted Nifty above 9,350 levels.

The Sensex opened 222.58 points or 0.70 percent higher at 31827.80, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9364.95, up 50.00 points or 0.54 percent.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 traded higher by 1.01 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services saw most gains of over 1.5 percent each followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty. Selling was witnessed in Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices.

Axis Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, HDFC and ICICI Bank led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies and ITC were the top index losers.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries eased after its India sales in Q4FY20 rose 8 percent to Rs 2,365 crore while US finished dosage sales fell 15 percent to $375 million, YoY.

Dabur India fell over 1 percent after it reported a sharp fall of 24 percent in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to Rs 281.17 crore as against Rs 370.43 crore in the same period last year. The company registered a domestic volume decline of 14.6 percent during the quarter as compared to volume growth of 4.3 percent.