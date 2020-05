The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following losses in Asian peers on escalating tensions between US and China amid fears over rising coronavirus cases.

The Sensex opened 110.12 points or 0.36 percent lower at 30,822.78, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,067.90, down 38.35 points or 0.42 percent.

However, the market recovered ahead of the RBI governor's address. At 9:55 AM, the Sensex traded higher by 32 points at 30962 while the Nifty was at 9108, up 2 points.

This will be the third presser of the RBI governor on the central bank's measures to address COVID-19 crisis. The press briefing comes after the government gave details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

Selling was witnessed in sectors such as Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal while Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty traded with gains.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 traded 0.08 percent 0.6 percent lower, respectively in the initial trade.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & SEZ and Bharti Infratel led losses among Nifty50 constituents while Infosys, Zee Entertainment, UPL, Reliance Industries and SBI were the top index gainers.

Shares of Reliance Industries traded with gains after it announced that US-based private equity company KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore for a 2.32 percent equity stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms, making it the fifth high-profile investment in the firm in a month.