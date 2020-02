The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading higher on Tuesday backed by global markets that rallied despite coronavirus death toll increasing, which indicates the situation is far from under control.

At 10:43, the Sensex was trading higher by 362.69 points at 41,342 and the Nifty was at 12,143, up 111 points.

The Sensex opened 284.99 points or 0.70 percent higher at 41,264.51 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,115.75, up 84.25 points or 0.70 percent.

With benchmark indices, the broader market also surged with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 trading 0.63 percent and 0.70 percent higher respectively in the opening trade.

Nifty Metal remained the best-performing index as the market in China bounced and traded higher.

GAIL, Tata Motors, Hindalco, ITC and Tata Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank and Tech Mahindra were the only stocks to trade in the red.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the share markets followed Wall Street even as doubts grew about how quickly China's factories could get back to work given that the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount.

