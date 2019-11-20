Market
Sensex trades higher by nearly 300 points, Nifty above 12,000; RIL, Vodafone Idea gain
Updated : November 20, 2019 11:15 AM IST
The Sensex was trading higher by 296.56 points at 40,766.26 and the Nifty was trading at 12,020, up 80.60 points, at 11:09 AM.
Vodafone Idea rallied 22.31 percent in the opening session.
Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and YES Bank remained the top losers.
