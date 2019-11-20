Sensex trades higher by nearly 300 points, Nifty above 12,000; RIL, Vodafone Idea gain

Indian equity benchmark indices surged on Wednesday boosted by gains in telecom and banking stocks. Reliance Industries was among the major contributors, surging 4 percent intraday, as its telecom arm Jio said it is exploring an "appropriate" increase in tariffs.

The Sensex was trading higher by 296.56 points at 40,766.26 and the Nifty was trading at 12,020, up 80.60 points, at 11:09 AM.

The BSE Sensex opened 159.64 points higher at 40,629.34 while the NSE Nifty50 opened more than 47.55 points higher at 11,987.65.

Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top Nifty50 gainers while Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and YES Bank remained the top losers. Vodafone Idea rallied 22.31 percent in the opening session.

Nifty PSU Bank was the best performing sector with J&K Bank, Canara Bank, and Union Bank as the frontrunners.