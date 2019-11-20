#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex trades higher by nearly 300 points, Nifty above 12,000; RIL, Vodafone Idea gain

Updated : November 20, 2019 11:15 AM IST

The Sensex was trading higher by 296.56 points at 40,766.26 and the Nifty was trading at 12,020, up 80.60 points, at 11:09 AM.
Vodafone Idea rallied 22.31 percent in the opening session.
Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and YES Bank remained the top losers.
Sensex trades higher by nearly 300 points, Nifty above 12,000; RIL, Vodafone Idea gain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

Patanjali says it has clocked record revenues in H1FY20. Here is what could have worked

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy activate it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy activate it

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Mulugu District Collector offers 1kg rice in exchange of 1 kg plastic waste

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV