Sensex slips over 250 points, Nifty below 17,750; HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance top losers

Benchmark equity indices tumbled on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex slipped 270.57 or 0.45 percent to 59,287.76, while the broader NSE Nifty fell over 72 points or 0.4 percent to 17,710.25 at 10:16 am.

The overall market sentiment was negative, as Nifty Midcap 100 fell over 0.50 percent and small-cap index was trading 0.08 percent lower. Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech were the top losers.

On the other hand Maruti Suzuki, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, Asian Paints, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Indian Oil Corp and BPCL were among the gainers. On the BSE Sensex, 18 shares fell and only 12 shares advanced, indicating a negative trend in the market.

Major IT shares like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Tech Mahindra, among others, also were in the negative following the global trend.

Meanwhile, ITC, Lupin, Aditya Birla Capital, Titan, GAIL India, and Adani Power will announce their third quarterc results later in the day.

Asian markets also opened lower. Shanghai Composite index tumbled 0.97 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.11 percent.

On Wednesday, BSE Sensex gained 1.18 percent to close at 59,558, while Nifty ended the day 1.16 percent higher to settle at 17,780.