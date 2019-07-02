#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex pares losses, Nifty above 11,870 level; auto stocks among top losers

Updated : July 02, 2019 01:47 PM IST

The Indian market was trading lower around noon on Tuesday as auto stocks declined after reporting disappointing June sales data.
UPL, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers.
Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank led the losses.
