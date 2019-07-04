Market
Sensex rises 90 points, Nifty above 11,950 level; Economic Survey sees FY20 GDP growth at 7%
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:15 PM IST
The government pegged the growth rate for the current fiscal at 7 percent, marginally up from the five-year low of 6.8 percent recorded in the previous fiscal.
The survey, an annual report on the health of the economy, was released the day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget statement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more