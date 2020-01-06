Sensex records biggest one-day fall in 4 months: Five key reasons

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged over one and a half percent on Monday dragged by sharp sell-offs in the global markets over rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The BSE’s Sensex fell as much as 702 points, or 1.69 percent, to 40,762.58, registering its biggest one day fall in the last four months. The NSE’s 50-share Nifty slumped 211.55 points or 1.73 percent to 12,048.90 at 11:45 am.

The Nifty Bank also dropped 2.11 percent or 674.80 points to 31,393.30. Among sectors, Nifty bank, metal, financial services, realty and auto fell 2 percent each.

“Currently the oil story is developing story, it will depend upon what action is taken by Iran and thereafter what is their retaliation," said VK Sharma, Head Of Business, Private Client Group, HDFC Securities.

Here are the top factors that are dragging the markets:

Global markets plunge

A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures eased 0.6 percent, German DAX futures were down 0.75 percent while FTSE futures were off 0.4 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2 percent in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent in very choppy trade.

US-Iran conflict

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran spooked investors resulting into a risk-aversion trade.

The United States detected a heightened state of alert by Iran's missile forces, as President Donald Trump warned the United States would strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran attacked any American person or target.

Iraq's parliament on Sunday voted to expel all foreign troops out of the country after the US killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport.

Upsurge in Crude oil prices

Tensions in the Middle East lifted crude prices more than 2 percent, stoking fears of inflationary pressures and hurting fiscal situation of the Indian economy. Worries over supply disruption to oil also gained momentum after US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq after its parliament voted in favor of expelling US and foreign troops.

Brent crude futures soared to $70.22 a barrel, up $1.62, or 2.36 percent, from Friday's settlement.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.31 a barrel, up $1.26, or 2 percent, after touching $64.44 earlier, the highest since April.

On Friday, oil prices surged more than 3 percent after a US air strike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Rupee hits lowest since November 14

The rupee hit its lowest level since November 14 falling by 0.36 percent to 72.06 against the dollar as oil prices surged more than 2 percent.

The rise in crude oil prices and depreciation in rupee comes as a double whammy for India, being a major importer of essential goods and services. This may also lead to higher than budgeted fiscal deficit target of the government.

FPIs begin the new year with profit booking