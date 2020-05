The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday tracking gains in global markets and broad-based buying on improved risk sentiment.

The Sensex opened 639.94 points or 2.04 percent higher at 32,083.32, while the Nifty50 index gained 177.90 points or 1.93 percent to open at 9,376.95.

Broader indices also supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up over 1 percent each.

Buying in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank among others lifted Nifty above 9,350 levels.

All the sectoral indices were trading with over 1 percent gains each led by Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while PowerGrid Corporation, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were the only ones to trade in the red.

