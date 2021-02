The Indian equity market plunged Friday with the benchmark Sensex falling more than 1,700 points and the Nifty index slipping below 14,700 level dragged by heavy selling across the board. Banks, metals, pharma and auto stocks led the losses.

At 11:30 pm, Sensex was trading 3.01 percent, or 1534.99 points lower at 49,504.32, while the Nifty fell 2.79 percent, or 420.60 points to 14,676.75. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were also trading more than 1.5 pecent lower each.

Here are the key reasons behind today’s market fall:

Selloff in global markets

Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday after an overnight slump in Wall Street's main indexes after a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields.

In a sign the gloomy mood will reverberate across markets, European and US stock futures were a sea of red. Eurostoxx 50 futures lost 1.7 percent while futures for Germany's DAX and those for London's FTSE dropped 1.3 percent each, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 3 percent to a one-month low, its steepest one-day percentage loss since May 2020.

For the week the index is down more than 5 percent, its worst weekly showing since March last year when the coronavirus pandemic had sparked fears of a global recession.

Rising bond yields

A surge in global bond yields spooked investors and triggered distressed selling in other assets. Yields on the US Treasury note vaulted to their highest since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic on expectations of a strong economic expansion and related inflation.

Bond yields are also rising in other countries as well, including Japan, Australia and India.

"The rising bond yields in the US have spooked investors sentiments which have led to a sell-off in global markets. Moreover, the geopolitical tensions between US and Iran have also weighed on sentiments," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

US-Iran tensions

Investors' sentiment dampened on rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. US President Joe Biden on Thursday directed US military airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to recent rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

The strikes, which were first reported by Reuters, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation.

India's GDP

Investors remained cautious ahead of the release of gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 later today by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates growth at 0.6 percent versus negative 7.5 percent on a sequential basis.

Rising COVID-19 cases

India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

A total of 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities. The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 percent of the total infections, the data stated.

Technical

Analysts believe that the 15,100 level acted as stiff resistance for the Nifty.

"The level of 15,100 acted as a stiff resistance yesterday and we were unable to close above that level. I still feel traders should not take a position in either direction. We should evaluate the markets on Monday. Due to the volatility, the stops are going to be large and hence the risk element is high. Hence a fresh view should be taken in a couple of days," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking is of the view that Nifty may see a short term trend reversal below 14,600.

"We thus advise keeping existing long positions hedged," Mishra said.