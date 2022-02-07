Sensex plunges over 1,300 points, Nifty50 cracks below 17,150; here's what's spooking the bulls

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled more than two percent on Monday amid a broad-based sell-off, as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI policy due this week.

Both headline indices fell as much as 2.3 percent as the sell-off deepend in the second half of the session. The Sensex fell as much as 1,345.8 points to hit 57,299.1 on the downside and the broader Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,119.4, down 396.9 points from its previous close.

Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices down one percent each in late afternoon deals.

NSE's India VIX index - known in market parlance as the fear gauge - surged as much as 11.5 percent to 21.1 during the session.

Barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Metal indices, all sectoral gauges on NSE were deep in the red in the afternoon. The Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices were down two percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

PSU banking shares bucked the overall negative trend, supported by SBI and Bank of Baroda, which hit 52-week highs on strong quarterly numbers.

Here are some key reasons behind the market crash:

Nervousness on interest rates, policy normalisation

: The RBI is due to conduct its bi-monthly policy review this week. The central bank's meeting comes at a time when the Bank of England has hiked key rates for a second straight time and accelerating inflation stoked concerns about aggressive tightening by the Fed. The US central bank has already lined up rate hikes this year.

Inflation: Major central banks aim to tame inflation. contain inflation as they Business in India and the world have been struggling against higher input costs. Central banks use higher interest rates as a means to control inflation by slowing down the flow of money.

Foreign fund outflows : Foreign institutional investors have net sold Indian shares worth Rs 36,930 crore ($4.9 billion) so far in 2022, according to provisional exchange data. In October through December, they pulled out a net Rs 38,521 crore ($5.1 billion) from Indian equities. Less liquidity in global markets could reduce allocations by foreign investors to markets, including India.

Overheated valuations : Foreign brokerages, the RBI and many market experts have been warning of high valuations in Indian shares.

Until late October 2021, the Indian market had seen a near one-sided rally driven by liquidity. In 2022 so far, headline indices have come within 1.5 percent of those highs but only to retreat to lower levels.

Crude: High oil prices continue to spook investors. Benchmark Brent futures are hovering near a seven-year peak above $93 per barrel, boosted by tight global supply and steady improvement in fuel demand from the pandemic lows.

COVID-19: Worries about the pandemic persist among investors. Though there is a fall in new infections in many parts of the country, news updates on the pandemic are keeping investors on the back foot.

