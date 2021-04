Indian equities plunged more than 2.5 percent on Monday on a broad-vased wave of selling, with banking and financial services stocks breathing the brunt. The benchmark Sensex cracked more than 1,450 points, and the Nifty slipped below its key support level of 14,450.

Market players say a major reason for stock prices crashing is the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Given the headlines about vaccine shortage in many parts of the country, there are concerns that governments in many states may be forced to consider stringent restrictions, which in turn could hurt economic activity.

Here are key reasons behind today’s market fall:

Rising COVID-19 cases

India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with the active cases breaching the 12 lakh mark. India’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1.70 lakh on April 12 with 904 more deaths being added in the last 24 hours.

Many state governments have introduced stricter restrictions on the movement of people. There are fears of a total lockdown in certain states like Maharashtra, among the most industrialised in the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet officials of the finance department, task force and traders associations today. A final decision on the restrictions and lockdown is likely to be taken today.

The selloff in banks, financials

Shares of banks and NBCFs plunged in early trade as the sharp rise in the country’s coronavirus cases raised concerns over economic recovery. The Nifty Bank index declined more than 4 percent. Banks are most vulnerable to a drop in economic activity as many borrowers will not be able to repay their loans.

Private lenders such as HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICIC Bank, RBL Bank, among others plunged between 4-8 percent, and PSU banks including SBI, IOB, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Canara Bank declined over 6-8 percent.

“The financial sector is taking the COVID-19 impact on its chin. Sentimentally and fundamentally things look a bit difficult for financials. This could continue till the numbers start plateauing, till you start seeing a little bit of flattening of the curve and the vaccination drive starts taking attention away from the cases that are rising,” market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18.

Weak global cues

Asian markets faltered on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.6 percent in slow trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged down 0.5 percent, while South Korean stocks were near flat.

Vaccine shortages

The slow pace of vaccination amid a sustained rise in COVID-19 cases also spooked investors. The vaccination drive in Mumbai will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from April 12 after the fresh stock of anti-COVID 19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, a PTI report said.

Technical factors

Last week, Nifty formed a mild bearish engulfing pattern on daily charts after a doji. This suggests hesitation on the part of traders to go all out on the long side at these levels.