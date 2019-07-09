Market

Sensex pares losses, Nifty regains 11,500 level; Sun Pharma, RIL advance

Updated : July 09, 2019 12:38 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50 rebounded after morning sell-off and big hit in last two trading sessions.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma was the best-performing index of the day, which was trading 2.80 percent higher while Nifty IT index was trading lower by 1.16 percent.