Market
Sensex pares losses, Nifty regains 11,500 level; Sun Pharma, RIL advance
Updated : July 09, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50 rebounded after morning sell-off and big hit in last two trading sessions.
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma was the best-performing index of the day, which was trading 2.80 percent higher while Nifty IT index was trading lower by 1.16 percent.
Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Indian Oil Corporation, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were among the major stock gainers. Titan, UPL, Asian Paints, TCS and HCL Technologies were the top losers.
