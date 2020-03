The Indian market opened lower on Monday, in line with the global markets, as worries continued over the rapid spread of coronavirus and its economic impact amidst the global shutdown.

The Sensex opened 1.98 percent or 589.04 points lower at 29,226.55, while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,385.95, down 274.30 points or 3.17 percent.

Broader indices also dragged the markets with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes falling more than 3 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading over 2-4 percent lower.

Bajaj Finance, M&M, IndusInd Bank, UPL and ONGC led the decline among Nifty constituents while Cipla, TCS and ITC were the top gainers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies.

