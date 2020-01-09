#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Sensex opens over 400 points higher, Nifty above 12,150; PSU banks surge

Updated : January 09, 2020 09:36 AM IST

The Sensex opened 404.47 points or 0.99 percent higher at 41,222.21 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,153.15, up 127.80 points or 1.06 percent.
Nifty PSU Bank index climbed the most, up 2 percent, followed by Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto.
JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Airtel and SBI were the Nifty top gainers.
