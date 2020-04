The India equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty recouped opening losses to trade higher Wednesday led by gains in pharma and auto stocks.

At 9:50 am, the Sensex traded 502.31 points or 1.67 percent higher at 30,569.52 and the Nifty rallied 154.05 points or 1.75 percent to 8,946.25.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 index surging more than 3 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto gained the most over 4 percent each followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals, Nifty Bank and Nifty Media.

GAIL India, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla and Vedanta led the gains among Nifty constituents while ITC, TCS and Bharti Airtel remained the top losers.

In Asia, stocks stepped back on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains as investors tempered their optimism about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

