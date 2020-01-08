#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Sensex opens over 300 points lower, Nifty below 11,950 as oil rises on Iran's attack on US forces

Updated : January 08, 2020 09:50 AM IST

The Sensex opened 319.63 points or 0.78 percent lower at 40,549.84 while the Nifty50 was at 11,947.35, down 105.60 points or 0.88 percent.
All Nifty50 sectoral indices were trading in the red.
YES Bank, TCS and Wipro were the only ones that gained on the Nifty50.
cnbc two logos
