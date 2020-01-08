Market
Sensex opens over 300 points lower, Nifty below 11,950 as oil rises on Iran's attack on US forces
Updated : January 08, 2020 09:50 AM IST
The Sensex opened 319.63 points or 0.78 percent lower at 40,549.84 while the Nifty50 was at 11,947.35, down 105.60 points or 0.88 percent.
All Nifty50 sectoral indices were trading in the red.
YES Bank, TCS and Wipro were the only ones that gained on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more