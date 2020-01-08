Sensex opens over 300 points lower, Nifty below 11,950 as oil rises on Iran's attack on US forces

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday following Asian peers as oil prices rose sharply after Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against US forces in Iraq. Gold prices soared as much as 2 percent.

The Sensex opened 319.63 points or 0.78 percent lower at 40,549.84 while the Nifty50 was at 11,947.35, down 105.60 points or 0.88 percent. Broader markets also underperformed and traded over 1 percent lower.

Nifty PSU Bank remained the worst-performing index amongst all its peers, down 2.41 percent. All Nifty50 sectoral indices were trading in the red.

YES Bank, TCS and Wipro were the only ones that gained on the Nifty50 while NTPC, SBI, BPCL, Zee Entertainment and L&T remained the top losers.

Suzlon Energy's shares plunged 10 percent after the company defaulted on payment of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions worth Rs 7,256.38 crore.

Globally, fears of a disruption to oil supplies gripped markets after Iran's missile attack on US-led forces.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.