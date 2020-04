The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower for the third day in a row due to the weak cues from global markets. The Sensex opened 246 points or 0.81 percent lower at 30,134, while the Nifty50 index traded 78 points or 0.87 percent lower at 8,847.

About 402 shares have advanced, 318 declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.

All sectoral indices traded in the red in the initial trade but Nifty IT was the one under most pressure, falling over 2 percent post Wipro's flat Q4 earnings. The company has temporarily suspended the practice of providing quarterly guidance given the coronavirus outbreak.

Among top gainers, UPL, Hindalco, RIL, Vedanta and Power Grid rose up to 4 percent while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, growth will grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures force consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.

(Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)