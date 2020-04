The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki among others.

The Sensex opened 219.43 points or 0.72 percent higher at 30,856.14, while the Nifty50 index opened at 9,026.75, up 45.30 points or 0.50 percent.

Broader indices declined, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes down 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, buying was witnessed in Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto while Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metals, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were trading in the red.

Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC and JSW Steel were the top losers.

RIL surged 8 percent as Facebook will invest Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) in Reliance Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio that values Reliance Industries' technology arm at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($66 billion) pre-money enterprise value.

