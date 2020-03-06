Market

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Updated : March 06, 2020 09:47 AM IST

The Sensex plunged around 1200 points early Friday and the Nifty was down over 300 points, mirroring the meltdown in global markets, and further weighed down by the crisis at Yes Bank.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1,200 points lower to 37,241.22 while Nifty index opened at 10,884, down 380 points.