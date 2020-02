The Indian equity market opened higher on Thursday supported by positive sentiment across global markets. Additionally, the Street is also looking forward to the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee's announcement on the repo rate today.

The Sensex opened 129.66 points or 0.32 percent higher at 41272.32, while the Nifty opened 43.50 points or 0.36 percent higher at 12132.70.

Broader indices also opened higher today with Nifty Smallcap100 index up 0.37 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index up 0.24 percent.

YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil Corporation, Cipla and HCL Technologies were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, UPL and Tata Steel remained the top losers.

Nifty Media was the best-performing index in the early morning session while the Nifty Realty index was the only one to trade in the red.

Shares of V-Mart Retail climbed 20 percent intraday after the company posted strong Q3 earnings. On a consolidated basis, the net profit rallied 40 percent YoY and the revenue surged 20 percent YoY.

On the front of the global market, Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, cheered by record closes in Wall Street benchmarks after encouraging economic data, although investors kept a wary eye on the developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

