#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex opens 190 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; banks under pressure

Updated : January 21, 2020 09:44 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday after International Monetary Fund slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent.
The Sensex opened 191 points or 0.46 percent lower at 41,337.05 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,168.70, down by 55.85 points or 0.46 percent.
Among Nifty50 sectoral indices, Nifty Realty remained mostly under pressure followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal.
Sensex opens 190 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; banks under pressure
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV