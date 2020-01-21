Market
Sensex opens 190 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; banks under pressure
Updated : January 21, 2020 09:44 AM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday after International Monetary Fund slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent.
The Sensex opened 191 points or 0.46 percent lower at 41,337.05 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,168.70, down by 55.85 points or 0.46 percent.
Among Nifty50 sectoral indices, Nifty Realty remained mostly under pressure followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal.
