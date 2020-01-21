Sensex opens 190 points lower, Nifty below 12,200; banks under pressure

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday after International Monetary Fund slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to below 5 percent. Also, weak Q3 earnings from selected giants mounted pressure on the sectoral indices.

The Sensex opened 191 points or 0.46 percent lower at 41,337.05 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,168.70, down by 55.85 points or 0.46 percent.

Broader indices traded slightly lower, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes down 0.04 percent and 0.07 percent respectively.

Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and GAIL were the Nifty50 top gainers while UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp remained the top losers.

Among Nifty50 sectoral indices, Nifty Realty remained under pressure followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal. Only two indices, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank, were trading in the green.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets took a sudden lurch lower on Tuesday as mounting concerns about a new strain of pneumonia in China sent a ripple of risk aversion.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market