Sensex off 3,750 points from all-time high, worst single-day fall in a month

It was chaos on Dalal Street on Monday as equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 tumbled amid a selloff across sectors. Financial, automobile and oil & gas stocks were the worst hit. Broader indices tumbled nearly three percent each. Both headline indices tumbled two percent during the session - their worst single-day plunge since October 28. The Sensex nosedived as much as 1,170.9 points to 58,465.1.

The broader Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,415.5, down 349.4 points from its previous close. The 50-scrip index dropped nearly 1,197 points from its all-time high of 18,604.5 - on October 19.

At 1:40 pm, the Sensex was down 1,168.5 points at 58,467.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,420.4, down 344.4 points from its previous close.

All sectors were deep in the red. The Nifty Bank index was down 2.4 percent, the Nifty Auto down 3.2 percent and the oil & gas index down three percent.

"When the market is overvalued, as it has been for some time now, some triggers can cause sharp corrections. These triggers have come as a perfect storm in the form of warning by the RBI, downgrading of India by foreign brokerages on excessive valuations and, more importantly, concerns about fresh COVID waves and lockdowns in parts of Europe," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Forty-four stocks in the Nifty50 pack traded in negative territory. Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Titan, SBI, UPL, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki - trading between 3.3 percent and 5.8 percent lower - were among the worst-performing blue-chip stocks. Among the six gainers were Bharti Airtel, up 2.9 percent, JSW Steel, Britannia and Power Grid, up nearly one percent each.

Broader markets also bore the brunt in the selloff, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices down 2.8 percent each.

Around 460 stocks in the BSE 500 index - the broadest gauge on the bourse - moved lower. Brigade Enterprises, Welspun, Sobha, Indian Bank, Jai Corp and Dilip Buildcon - down between 6.9 percent and 8.7 percent - were among the top losers. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea, Trident, SIS India, Raymond and Engineers India - up between 1.9 percent and five percent - were among the top gainers.

Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies told CNBC-TV18 a correction was due in the Indian market. However, he said the corporate earnings outlook appears to be very strong for India, and the country is in a period of strong economic data and solid earnings growth.

The Indian market has broken a series of records in the past few months, with investors overlooking fears about expensive valuations.