Closing Bell: Sensex falls 322 pts from day's high, Nifty50 moves away from 17,500; Nifty FMCG up 1%

Indian equity benchmarks finished a lacklustre session on Thursday in the red, amid weakness across global markets on fading hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Gains in consumer stocks and select heavyweights such as Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were offset by IT and pharma counters.

Choppiness persisted as traders rushed to square off their positions ahead of the expiry of monthly F&O contracts due by the end of the session.

Both headline indices finished the day 0.2 percent lower. The 30-scrip Sensex index slid 115.5 points to end at 58,568.5, retreating 322.4 points from its intraday high. The broader Nifty50 benchmark lost 33.5 points for the day to settle at 17,464.8, having risen to as high as 17,559.8 during the session.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever and ONGC -- closing between 1.1 percent and 2.2 percent higher -- were among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, Hindalco, Divi's, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Eicher and Wipro -- down between 1.2 percent and 4.8 percent -- were the worst hit among the 30 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Reliance Industries, Hindalco, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest contributors to the loss in the 50-scrip index.

Global markets

European shares began Thursday with minor cuts as eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks, following weakness across most Asian markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.