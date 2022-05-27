Investors richer by Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex jumps 1,135 points in two days

Indian equity benchmarks rose to three-week closing highs on Friday, boosted by gains across most sectors, as the market entered the June futures & options series. Heavyweights Infosys, the HDFC twins and ICICI Bank were among the main contributors to the jump in both headline indices.

Positive global cues aided the sentiment on Dalal Street, as investors drew comfort from Fed minutes showing a pause to rate hikes is on the cards later this year.

Both headline indices held on to much of their intraday gains at the end of the session.

During the session, the 30-scrip Sensex index jumped as much as 684.1 points or 1.3 percent to 54,936.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,370.6, up 200.5 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.

Investors became wealthier by Rs 4.9 lakh crore in two days as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 253.1 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank and Wipro were the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the worst hit among the 15 laggards in the Nifty basket.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls with an advance-decline ratio of 5:2, as 1,487 stocks rose and 600 fell on NSE.

Global markets

European shares continued to rise for a third straight day, taking positive cues from Asia, as easing bets about aggressive rate hikes by central banks lifted sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.