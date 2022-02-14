Sensex, Nifty50 negative for 2022 dragged by geopolitical tensions

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Monday tracking a sell-off across global markets, fuelled by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Sharp losses in banking and financial services stocks led to the fall in headline indices.

Both S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell more than two percent on a year-to-date basis.

The Sensex tumbled as much as 1,540.9 points or 2.7 percent to 56,612.1 and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 16,916.6, down 458.2 points or 2.6 percent from its previous close.

At 12:48 pm, the 30-scrip index was down 1,314.6 points at 56,838.3 and the broader benchmark at 16,970.6, down 404.2 points.

Index 2022 change (%) 2022 change (points) February 14, 2022 (day's low) Dec 31 2021 (close) S&P BSE Sensex -2.1 -1,234.5 56,612.1 57,846.5 NSE Nifty50 -2.5 -437.5 16,916.6 17,354.1

As many as 46 stocks in the Nifty50 pack were in the red, down 1-6 percent. JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Tata Steel, SBI and Tata Motors were the top blue-chip laggards. TCS, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Cipla - managing to eke out gains of as much as one percent - were the only gainers in the 50-strong basket.

ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ITC were the biggest contributors to the drop in the headline indices.

Broader markets also slumped. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were down 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

The US said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, reaffirming a pledge to defend NATO territory.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting crude already, taking it closer to $100 per barrel. It would make things difficult for India as the Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan axis would be very dangerous for India's foreign policy," said AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets.

As many as around 450 stocks in the BSE 500 universe - the bourse's broadest barometer - were in the red.