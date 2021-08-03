Sensex, Nifty50 clock all-time highs. What's driving optimism on Dalal Street

Indian equity benchmarks roared to all-time highs on Tuesday riding on hopes of recovery and earnings optimism, shrugging off weakness in other Asian markets. Strong buying interest seen in IT, fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares pushed the market higher, though losses in metal counters played spoilsport.

The S&P BSE Sensex index surged as much as 451.4 points or 0.85 percent to 53,402.03 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,000.65, up 115.5 points or 0.73 percent for the day -- both lifetime highs. Both Sensex and Nifty50 surpassed their earlier highs, registered on July 16.

At noon, Sensex was seen trading 369.36 points or 0.70 percent higher at 53,319.99 while Nifty50 was up 89.15 points or 0.56 percent at

15,974.30.

What's driving the market

Analysts say optimism on the corporate earnings front and the government's vaccination drive is boosting investor optimism.

Optimism on vaccinations and economic recovery amid strength in heavyweights such as HDFC, ITC, Titan, TCS, Airtel and Asian Paints is driving the market, AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital, told CNBCTV18.com.

Top gainers vs laggards

Titan, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Britannia, Tata Motors and TCS were among the top gainers among blue-chip stocks, trading between 1.45 percent and 4 percent higher.

On the other hand, Grasim, JSW Steel, UPL, Shree Cement, Tata Steel and ONGC -- trading between 0.73 percent and 1.90 percent lower - were the worst-hit stocks in the Nifty50 universe.

HDFC, TCS, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the biggest boosts for the Sensex index. On the other hand, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were the biggest drags.

Broader indices underperformed their headline peers. The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices struggled just below the flatline. Deepak Nitrite, Dr Lal Pathlab, Aarti, Blue Dart, SW Solar and Trident were among the top gainers in broader markets. On the other hand, Idea, RBL Bank, Dalmia Bharat, PVR, Hindustan Copper and Rain were among the laggards.

'Unlock optimism'

"The progressive unlocking of the economy has led to a spurt in economic activity aided by pent-up demand. Growth of 30-35 percent in corporate earnings looks a clear possibility in FY22," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts said trade data for July along with tax collections and fuel sales are supporting investors' sentiment.

"There is a distinct improvement in macros aided by decent growth in tax collections and a sharp turnaround in exports. The market is factoring in these positives. Retail investors' exuberance is aiding the momentum," added Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, equities in other parts of Asia fell as the Delta variant of Covid-19 spread in key markets and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark declined 0.50 percent.