Nifty50 holds 200-DMA near 17,000 amid choppy trade: Key factors impacting Street now

Indian equity benchmarks moved within a tight range around the flatline in choppy trade on Tuesday amid a mixed trend across global markets due to geopolitical uncertainty and a hawkish tone of major central banks. Weakness in financial stocks pulled headline indices lower though gains in IT and oil & gas shares lent some support.
Nervousness persisted among investors globally as they tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising coronavirus infections in China.
The 30-scrip Sensex index gyrated in a range of more than 400 points, between 56,930 and 57,340. The broader Nifty50 benchmark managed to hold the psychologically important 17,000 mark as well as its 200-day moving average of 17,012.5.
Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,015.4
|Bullish
|10
|16,753.3
|Bullish
|20
|16,690.4
|Bullish
|50
|17,231.5
|Bearish
|100
|17,358.0
|Bearish
|200
|17,012.3
|Bullish
The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear index -- rose as much as 2.2 percent to 25.2. Last month, Russia' move to invade Ukraine had sent the index leaping to a 20-month high of almost 34.
Here are some key factors impacting the market now: