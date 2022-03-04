Sensex, Nifty50 off day's lows as financial stocks aid recovery: Key factors impacting Street

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- recovered much of the day's losses in a volatile session on Friday, as the Ukraine crisis deepened. Investors remained nervous across global financial markets after the news of Russian military forces seizing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Both headline indices fell as much as 2.2 percent during the session before bouncing back. The 30-scrip index dropped as much as 1,215 points to crack below the 53,900 level and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 16,133.8, down 364.3 points from its previous close.
However, a smart recovery in select financial, IT and pharma counters helped the headline indices bounce back from the lows.
The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear index -- hovered around the 27-29 levels. Last week, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had sent the volatility index soaring to a 20-month high of almost 34.
Here are some key factors impacting the market now:
Investors closely tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine said Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire. Economist Kenneth Rogoff said in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18 that the war will only aggravate inflation.