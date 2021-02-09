Business Sensex, Nifty up over 11% since Union Budget; rally to sustain, say analysts Updated : February 09, 2021 04:02 PM IST Analysts are of the view that the trend for the market which continues to be up, but stock/sector-specific approach is now providing good opportunities for traders. Markets have cheered the union budget’s focus on increasing public spending on infrastructure development. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply