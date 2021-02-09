Sensex, Nifty up over 11% since Union Budget; rally to sustain, say analysts

The Indian equity market has witnessed a decent post-budget rally with both the frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, rising more than 11 percent since January 29. The Union Budget 2021-led optimism and sustained foreign capital inflows have helped the indices scale new highs.

The Sensex traded well above 51,700 level, while the Nifty has tested the key level of 15,200 on Tuesday, extending its gaining streak for the seventh straight session.

Experts believe this market rally will sustain on improved fundamentals of the economy as well as markets after the budget provided a much-needed fillip. The continuous inflow of foreign capital is also supporting the markets.

"The market will continue to move forward driven by huge liquidity in the global markets after the US stimulus package. The trend of the market, going ahead, looks positive. There may be small dips which can be bought into, but the overall bias remains positive," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman of Inditrade Capital.

Bandyopadhyay sees no reason for a major correction in the market and expects domestic economy-focused sectors to do well going ahead.

Markets have cheered the union budget’s focus on increasing public spending on infrastructure development.

"The export-driven companies, while infrastructure and cement companies are the key beneficiaries from the budget,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Meanwhile, sentiment also improved as the December quarter corporate earnings so far have beaten street expectations led by major companies across sectors delivering strong performances with solid management commentary and robust outlook.

Analysts are of the view that the trend for the market which continues to be up, but stock/sector-specific approach is now providing good opportunities for traders. Hence, they advise traders to continue with a positive approach and look for stock-specific opportunities.

Keshav Lahoti, associate equity analyst, Angel Broking, said, "Indian market is rallying due to faster economic recovery, the government's increased funding to the infrastructure sector in the budget, better than expected result published by most of the companies during the ongoing earning outcome and increasing participation by FII."

On the technical front, Ruchit Jain, senior analyst - technical and derivatives, Angel Broking said 14,970 was the support for the Nifty and till this was intact, one should look for buying opportunities on dips.

"On the flip side, 15,200 followed by 15,300 are the important levels to watch out for," Jain said.

Coining similar views, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said that while a pause at 15,200 level cannot be ruled out, the overall trend for the Nifty remains positive and we should target 15,500 as the next level of resistance.

"A buy on dips is a prudent strategy to adopt in the current market scenario," he said.