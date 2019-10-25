Market
Sensex, Nifty turn volatile after flat opening; Vodafone-Idea plunges 16%
Updated : October 25, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Six out of 11 sectoral indices traded higher with the Nifty FMCG in the front, up 0.7 percent.
Infosys, SBI, ITC, BPCL and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Vodafone-Idea's shares tanked 16 percent intraday after the Supreme Court rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) on Thursday.
