Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; Infosys gains over 5%

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, were trading near record highs around noon on Monday, led by gains in IT and banking stocks.

At 12:20 pm, the 30-share BSE index was trading 264.11 points or 0.63 percent higher at 41,863.83 while the NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 12,331.10, up 74.30 points or 0.61 percent.

Nifty IT index was the best performer with gains of 1.51 percent followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank.

Nifty Auto and Pharma were the only indices trading under pressure.

Infosys, Coal India, Wipro, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Unilever were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, UPL and Eicher Motors were the top losers.

Positive global cues supported markets as investors await the signing of phase one trade deal between the United States and China.

Infosys shares gained over 5 percent intraday after it beat street estimates as it reported 11 percent sequential growth in Q3FY20 consolidated profit to Rs 4,457 crore, with upward revision in full-year revenue guidance.

Further, Infosys’ Audit Committee determined that there was no evidence of any financial impropriety or executive misconduct after the independent investigation into allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints.

YES Bank fell over 8 percent after reports that former head of the audit committee of the bank’s board Uttam Prakash Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking a probe into "the illegal gains made by a certain set of people" in giving misleading information to the markets and the people on potential investors, including Citax and Erwin Singh Braich.

Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out a net sum of Rs 2,415 crore from the Indian capital markets in January so far amid cautiousness due to the US-Iran tensions. As per the latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 777 crore in equities and pulled out Rs 3,192.7 crore from the debt segment between January 1-10.