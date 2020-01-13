Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; Infosys gains over 5%
Updated : January 13, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Nifty IT index was the best performer with gains of 1.51 percent followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank.
Nifty Auto and Pharma were the only indices trading under pressure.
