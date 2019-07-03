#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher led by banking stocks
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher led by banking stocks

Updated : July 03, 2019 01:28 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark pared initial losses to marginal gains in Wednesday afternoon trade ahead of the Union Budget on July 5. Markets are hoping that the government would announce reforms to ease liquidity and aid demand in the slowing economy. 
Asian shares traded lower during the afternoon trade as global trade concerns weighed on the investor sentiment as Washington threatened to impose additional tariffs on $4 billion European Union goods. 
IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, Asian Paints and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the major gainers on key indices. Eicher Motors, GAIL, Vedanta, Dr Reddy’s Leboratories and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.
