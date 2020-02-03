Market
Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Budget disappointment, negative global markets
Updated : February 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST
The Sensex opened 34.51 points or 0.09 percent lower at 39,701.02 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,627.45, down 34.40 points or 0.29 percent.
Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services led the decline while Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty IT traded in the green.
ITC, Bharti Infratel, HeroMoto Corp, Eicher Motors and PowerGrid Corporation were the Nifty50 top losers while IOC, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, ZEEL and Asian Paints remained the top gainers.