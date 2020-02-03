Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Budget disappointment, negative global markets

The Indian equity market opened lower on Monday as the disappointment continued over the Union Budget 2020 which investors believe will fail to provide meaningful stimulus to revive the economy.

The Sensex opened 34.51 points or 0.09 percent lower at 39,701.02 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,627.45, down 34.40 points or 0.29 percent.

Investors seemed disappointed over no announcements regarding LTCG tax and hike in customs duties in the Union Budget. Selloffs in global markets amid fears of coronavirus in China also weighed on Indian shares.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services led the decline while Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty IT traded in the green.

ITC, Bharti Infratel, HeroMoto Corp, Eicher Motors and PowerGrid Corporation were the Nifty50 top losers while IOC, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, ZEEL and Asian Paints remained the top gainers.

In Asia, shares tumbled, oil skidded and commodities on Chinese exchanges plunged on their first trading day after a long break on fears the coronavirus epidemic will hit demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market