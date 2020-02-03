Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Budget disappointment, negative global markets

Updated : February 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST

The Sensex opened 34.51 points or 0.09 percent lower at 39,701.02 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,627.45, down 34.40 points or 0.29 percent.
Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services led the decline while Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty IT traded in the green.
ITC, Bharti Infratel, HeroMoto Corp, Eicher Motors and PowerGrid Corporation were the Nifty50 top losers while IOC, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, ZEEL and Asian Paints remained the top gainers.
Sensex, Nifty trade lower on Budget disappointment, negative global markets

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: DEA secretary Atanu Chakraborty optimistic on real GDP growth estimate of 6-6.5% for FY21

Budget 2020: DEA secretary Atanu Chakraborty optimistic on real GDP growth estimate of 6-6.5% for FY21

Divestment secretary says looking at other CPSEs for sale apart from BPCL, CONCOR, SCI

Divestment secretary says looking at other CPSEs for sale apart from BPCL, CONCOR, SCI

These are Monday's biggest brokerage calls: ITC, realty stocks and more

These are Monday's biggest brokerage calls: ITC, realty stocks and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement