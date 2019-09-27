Sensex, Nifty trade lower; banks, auto, metal stocks weigh
Updated : September 27, 2019 01:04 PM IST
At 12.25 pm, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 dipped over 37 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 11,534.
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded at 38,919, lower by over 70 points, or 0.18 percent.
Among top gainers, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Indian Oil Corp, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by up to 2 percent.
