Sensex, Nifty trade lower as OMCs fall on jump in crude after US kills Iranian General

The Indian market opened lower on Friday as OMCs fell after crude oil price jumped on US airstrikes killing Iranian General Qasseem Soleimani.

The Pentagon said that the airstrike, that killed Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, "was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 86.80 points or 0.21 percent lower at 41,539.84 while the NSE Nifty50 index opened at 12,252.20, down 30 points or 0.24 percent.

Shares of BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation traded 1.84 percent, 2.97 percent and 0.78 percent lower, respectively on a jump in crude.

Nifty Bank slipped over 100 points in the opening trade as all banking stocks traded negatively except YES Bank. Nifty IT remained the best-performing index in the opening trade while Nifty Metal was the worst-performing index.

ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, BPCL, JSW Steel and Hindalco remained the top losers.

Shares of IIFL Securities were locked at upper circuit of 5 percent, hitting a 52-week high after ace investor Rakesh JhunJhunwala purchased over 27.85 lakh shares of the company a day ago.

