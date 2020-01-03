#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as OMCs fall on jump in crude after US kills Iranian General

Updated : January 03, 2020 10:06 AM IST

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 86.80 points or 0.21 percent lower at 41,539.84 while the NSE Nifty50 index opened at 12,252.20, down 30 points or 0.24 percent.
Shares of BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation traded 1.84 percent, 2.97 percent and 0.78 percent lower, respectively.
ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Sensex, Nifty trade lower as OMCs fall on jump in crude after US kills Iranian General
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV