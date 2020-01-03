Market
Sensex, Nifty trade lower as OMCs fall on jump in crude after US kills Iranian General
Updated : January 03, 2020 10:06 AM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 86.80 points or 0.21 percent lower at 41,539.84 while the NSE Nifty50 index opened at 12,252.20, down 30 points or 0.24 percent.
Shares of BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation traded 1.84 percent, 2.97 percent and 0.78 percent lower, respectively.
ONGC, GAIL, TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers.
