The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday following upbeat Asian peers amid strong global cues. Better than expected June quarter earnings and hopes of coronavirus vaccine boosted investor sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 117.45 points or 0.31 percent higher at 38,052.18, while the Nifty50 index gained 22.30 points or 0.20 percent to open at 11,154.10.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.90 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal gaining the most.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and BPCL were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bharti Infratel, Cipla, PowerGrid Corporation, Asian Paints and Infosys were the top index losers.

Shares of Tech Mahindra rose over 4 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 972.3 crore in Q1FY21, a rise of 20.9 percent from Rs 803.9 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue was down 4 percent to Rs 9,106.3 crore from Rs 9,490.2 crore, QoQ. Revenue in dollar terms fell 6.7 percent to $1,207.5 million from $1,294.6 million, on a sequential basis.