Sensex, Nifty trade higher on infra push, positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices traded little higher on Wednesday afternoon led by gains in select heavyweights and infra stocks. Infra stocks rose as Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on New Year’s eve, said that India is planning to invest about Rs 105 lakh crore in the sector in the next five years, aimed at making the country a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

Positive global cues also supported markets after US President Donald Trump announced that Phase 1 of the trade deal with China would be signed on January 15.

At 12:20 PM, the Sensex was trading 69.90 points higher at 41,323.64 while the Nifty50 was at 12,190.20, up 21.75 points.

Gains in IT, pharma, FMCG and infra stocks lent support while selling in metals, auto and media counters applied pressure.

Investors will also keep an eye on monthly automobile sales data for further guidance.

Bharti Infratel, L&T, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Indian Oil Corporation were the top gainers of Nifty50 index, while NTPC, Eicher Motors, Coal India, GAIL India and Nestle India led the losses.

Adani Green Energy shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, locked in 5 percent upper circuit price of Rs 174.80 per share in the morning trade, after the company said it has commissioned a 75-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

Largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a 3.9 percent YoY rise in total sales in the month of December 2019. The company sold total 133,296 vehicles in December 2019 as compared to 128,338 vehicles sold in December 2018.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare rallied over 5 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 170.70 on Wednesday after the company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC.