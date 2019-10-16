Sensex, Nifty trade flat as metal, auto shares offset gains in banks, financials
Updated : October 16, 2019 01:08 PM IST
Broader market indices underperformed with both the Nifty MidCap 100 and BSE MidCap trading flat.
Among shares, ZEEL, BPCL, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were top gainers, rising between 2 and 6.5 percent.
Hindalco, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and Power Grid were top laggards, falling by up to 2.6 percent.
