Sensex, Nifty surge 4% in biggest one-day gains in 10 years
Updated : September 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST
The Sensex rose 1,680.14 points, or 4.65 percent, to 37,773.61, and the Nifty 50 advanced as much as 381.95 points, or 3.56 percent to 11,086.75.
At 11.32 AM, the Sensex was trading at 37,694.74, up 1,601.27 points, or 4.48 percent. The Nifty 50 was up 362.95 points or 3.39 percent at 11,067.75.
Sitharaman said the company, which does not opt for the concessional tax regime and avails the tax exemption or the incentives, shall continue to pay tax at the pre-amended rate.
