#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Stocks

Sensex, Nifty surge 4% in biggest one-day gains in 10 years

Updated : September 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST

The Sensex rose 1,680.14 points, or 4.65 percent, to 37,773.61, and the Nifty 50 advanced as much as 381.95 points, or 3.56 percent to 11,086.75.
At 11.32 AM, the Sensex was trading at 37,694.74, up 1,601.27 points, or 4.48 percent. The Nifty 50 was up 362.95 points or 3.39 percent at 11,067.75.
Sitharaman said the company, which does not opt for the concessional tax regime and avails the tax exemption or the incentives, shall continue to pay tax at the pre-amended rate.
Sensex, Nifty surge 4% in biggest one-day gains in 10 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV