Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty slip in red again; Tata Motors top loser, down 2.6%

November may finally bring India's two-wheeler market out of the red, but post-Diwali period to be critical

After a 27 percent decline in two-wheeler registrations reported by the country's auto dealers' association in the month of October, November looks poised to be a month that arrests this decline. On a yearly basis, auto dealers and OEMs anticipate November will bring back some traction in the commuter segment of two-wheelers, forming about 75 percent of total two-wheeler sales - however, with an important caveat.

Because the auspicious days of Dhanteras and Diwali, on which the bulk of deliveries during the festive season take place, fell in the month of November this time, the North and Central regions saw muted retails in October. The commuter segment of two-wheelers draws the bulk of its buyers from states in this region, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Owing also to this fact, retail registrations will report a definite pick-up as against November last year. Here's more on this