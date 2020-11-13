Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty slip in red again; Tata Motors top loser, down 2.6%

November may finally bring India's two-wheeler market out of the red, but post-Diwali period to be critical
After a 27 percent decline in two-wheeler registrations reported by the country's auto dealers' association in the month of October, November looks poised to be a month that arrests this decline. On a yearly basis, auto dealers and OEMs anticipate November will bring back some traction in the commuter segment of two-wheelers, forming about 75 percent of total two-wheeler sales - however, with an important caveat.
Because the auspicious days of Dhanteras and Diwali, on which the bulk of deliveries during the festive season take place, fell in the month of November this time, the North and Central regions saw muted retails in October. The commuter segment of two-wheelers draws the bulk of its buyers from states in this region, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Owing also to this fact, retail registrations will report a definite pick-up as against November last year. Here's more on this
Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday tracking a positive trend in the international spot prices while silver price also gained marginally.
At 11:30 am, gold futures for December delivery rose 0.21 percent to Rs 50,705 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,600 and opening price of Rs 50,665 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.06 percent higher at Rs 62,779 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 62,539 as compared to the previous close of Rs 62,739 per kg.
“Weakness in dollar supports gold and silver. Physical demand also increasing in India on the coming festival season. As for today, traders can buy gold at Rs 50,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,200 levels for the target of Rs 50,900 levels. Buy Silver at Rs 62,300 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 61,700 and for the target of Rs 63,500” said Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd. Read more here
Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research: In line with our expectations, the CPI inflation has continued to be firm and has actually marginally increased to 7.6% in October 2020 as compared to 7.3% in September 2020. Food prices haven’t yet shown any signs of declining with the inflation print at 10.2% in the previous month as compared to 9.7% in September.
The prices of key vegetables including onions continue to be high as reflected in a very high YoY inflation of 22.5% and similar trends are seen in animal protein category where the YoY CPI growth came at 18.7%. Clearly, this indicates that supply and logistical challenges continue to remain high.
We believe that the likelihood of a material decline in CPI is low in the near term unless significant steps are taken to address such supply side challenges. With WPI also showing a higher trajectory in the last month, there is also a risk of a rise in core inflation going forward. The management of bond yields can prove to be seriously challenging in such an inflationary and tough fiscal environment.
Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking: Yesterday Gold prices increased by 0.86% and closed at 50600 levels and silver price increased by 0.32% and closed at 62739 levels as investors feared the economic impact of an accelerating rise in corona-virus infections. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine was welcome news but that near-term economic risks remain as infections accelerate, underscoring the likely need for additional government stimulus.
As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50200 levels for the target of 50900 levels. They can also go for buy in Silver at Rs 62,300 levels, with the stop loss of 61,700 levels and for the target of 63,500 levels.
Stock Update: Natco Pharma gets US FDA nod for Pomalidomide Capsules after settling patent litigation for the same with Celgene in US District Court. Pomalidomide is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma cancer. The stock is currently trading nearly a percent higher to Rs 915 per share on the NSE.
Eicher Motors' shares surge 5% on better-than-expected September-quarter earnings
Eicher Motors' share price surged 5 percent after it posted marginally better-than-expected September quarter earnings. The revenue of the company declined 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,134 crore, against expectations of Rs 2,000 crore.
The net profit of the company fell 40 percent YoY to Rs 343 crore versus Rs 573 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) —a measure of operational profitability—fell 13 percent to Rs 472 crore, while margins declined to 22.1 percent from 24.7 percent.
According to Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors, Q2 witnessed a healthy demand and pick-up in business activities in the auto industry. "It has been encouraging for our motorcycle business at Royal Enfield as we have seen increased revival in consumer sentiment and demand," he added further. Read more
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 74.64 per US dollar as against the previous close of 74.65 per dollar.
Buzzing | Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rallied over 15 percent in the early trade on Friday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired the company’s shares worth nearly Rs 29 crore through an open market transaction. Rare Enterprises has acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the Indiabulls Real Estate (representing 1.1 percent of the total paid-up equity shares) at Rs 57.73 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed. Read more here.
Technical View | The index has opened on a soft note this morning. It is perfectly acceptable that it needs to cool off after a great run of 1000 points! In order to resume the uptrend, we would need to cross the intermediate high of 12,775 which could lead the Nifty to 13,000. There is a good support range between 12,100-12,300 and as long as we do not break that on a closing basis, we are in safe territory, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Opening Bell: Sensex down nearly 60 points, Nifty opens below 12,700; HDFC twins top losers
Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Friday following a selloff in Asian peers as rising pandemic cases globally dampened investor sentiment.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.13 percent, or 58.27 points, lower at 43,298.92, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,659.70, down 31.10 points, or 0.25 percent.
Heavy selling in banking stocks dragged Bank Nifty more than 400 points lower.
Broader markets traded mixed as Nifty Smallcap100 outperformed the benchmarks with 0.2 percent gains.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal fell the most while Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty traded in the green.
CLSA reiterates 'Outperform' on Aurobindo Pharma, at Rs 960 target price
The brokerage feels that the ongoing research & development projects may cap near-term margin expansion.
"Complex-product pipeline development should increase medium-term R&D spending but boost long-term profitability while stronger execution on R&D-backed projects could drive rerating," explained the brokerage.
Hence, it reiterated an Outperform rating, keeping FY21-23 EPS estimates and an Rs960 target price.
US piles up record October budget deficit of USD 284.1 billion
The US is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of USD 284.1 billion, double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.
The October deficit was double the USD 134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a USD 176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis. The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totalled a record USD 3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of USD 1.4 trillion set in 2009. Read more
Top large cap stock picks for Diwali 2020 by HDFC Securities
In the new Samvat, investors need to look at asset class diversification, sector diversification, spreading investments over time. All in all, after a turbulent past year, we can look forward to a relatively sedate but selectively rewarding year, HDFC Securities said. Here are top large-cap Diwali picks by the brokerage.
India's retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October on the back of higher food prices
India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 7.61 percent in the month of October on the back of a further rise for food prices, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.
It was 4.62 percent in October 2019. The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.
As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 11.07 percent in October, up from 10.68 percent in the previous month of September.
Vegetable prices rose 22.51 percent in October on a year-to-year basis. Read more
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower after 8 sessions of gains; Nifty Bank down 2%
Indian indices ended lower on Thursday, snapping 8 sessions of gains after a slew of announcements by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost the economy failed to impress the Street. Losses in the benchmarks were led by banks and financials.
The Sensex ended 236 points lower at 43,357 while the Nifty lost 58 points to settle at 12,691. Broader markets, however, outperformed, the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Announcing a new set of stimulus measures dubbed as Stimulus 2.0, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India is seeing a “strong recovery” taking root in the economy, as seen by increased goods and service tax collections and other metrics. The FM announced 12 measures in Stimulus 2.0 from credit guarantee to EPFO subsidy to tax relief for homebuyers.
On the Nifty50 index, HUL, Grasim, Shree Cement, Hindalco and ITC were the top gainers while SBI, Kotak Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and NTPC led the losses.
The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services sectors fell 1-2 percent during the day while the Nifty Metal index also lost 0.5 percent. However, the Nifty FMCG jumped 1.5 percent and the IT, auto and pharma indices were also positive for the day.
To begin with, the Indian market is likely to open lower Friday following losses in global markets as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the US. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 112.50 points or 0.88 percent lower at 12,634.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.