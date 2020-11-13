Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty slip in red again; Tata Motors top loser, down 2.6%

Mousumi Paul | Published: November 13, 2020 12:35 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty turned red amid volatility Friday amid weak global cues as rising pandemic cases in major countries dampened investor sentiment. Selloff in banking stocks continued while buying was witnessed in pharma stocks.

