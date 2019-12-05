Sensex, Nifty slip as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%
Updated : December 05, 2019 12:41 PM IST
At 11:48 am, the Sensex traded lower at 40,769.73, down 80.56 points or 0.20 percent, while the Nifty50 traded 31.60 points or 0.26 percent lower at 12,011.60.
The Nifty has risen 7.7 percent and the Sensex has gained 8.43 percent since the last rate cut in October.
ICICI Bank shares hit fresh 52-week high and surged 1.32 percent in intraday deals.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more