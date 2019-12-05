#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Sensex, Nifty slip as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%

Updated : December 05, 2019 12:41 PM IST

At 11:48 am, the Sensex traded lower at 40,769.73, down 80.56 points or 0.20 percent, while the Nifty50 traded 31.60 points or 0.26 percent lower at 12,011.60.
The Nifty has risen 7.7 percent and the Sensex has gained 8.43 percent since the last rate cut in October.
ICICI Bank shares hit fresh 52-week high and surged 1.32 percent in intraday deals.
