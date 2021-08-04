Sensex, Nifty scale record highs for 2nd straight day; here are key factors driving D-Street

Indian shares scaled new peaks on Wednesday, with the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index crossing the 54,400 mark for the first time ever. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 gauge came within 10 points of the 16,300 mark.

Dalal Street continued its record-breaking spree for a second straight day tracking gains across global markets. Strong buying interest in banking and financial services stocks helped the market surge.

The 30-scrip NSE index soared as much as 617.44 points or 1.15 percent to touch 54,440.80 and Nifty50 rose 159.45 points or 0.99 percent to 16,290.20 — both all-time highs — before giving up some of those gains.

At noon, Sensex was up 402.21 points or 0.75 percent at 54,225.57 and Nifty50 was at 16,218.20, up 87.45 points or 0.54 percent for the day.

Among blue-chip stocks, the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, trading between 1.27 percent and 3.80 percent higher.

On the other hand, Grasim, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, BPCL, Tata Consumer and Nestle — down between 0.98 percent and 1.66 percent — were the worst hit among 33 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

What's driving the Street?

Analysts say optimism on corporate earnings and coronavirus vaccinations aided investors' confidence.

"The market is driven by momentum and the exuberance of retail investors. It appears that new money is ruling the roost while smart money is skeptical with fundamentals taking a back seat," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told CNBCTV18.com.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts for Sensex, contributing more than 350 points to the gain in the index.

Dalal Street took positive cues from global peers, as equities in Asia rose to the highest in one week following overnight gains on Wall Street on upbeat earnings.

"Hopes that India will be a beneficiary of the recent troubles faced by China are keeping sentiments upbeat. While valuations seem high, there is no point in anticipating a top, but rather wait for signs of medium-term change in trend," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Broader markets underperformed the headline indices. NSE's midcap and smallcap indices declined 0.76 percent and 0.60 percent in afternoon deals.

Godrej Industries, M&M Finance, Godrej Agro, Trident and Can Fin Homes — trading between 2.92 percent and 6.14 percent higher — were the top gainers in broader markets.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea, Coforge, PI Industries, Balrampur Chini and KSCL — down between 3.03 percent and 17.57 percent — were among the laggards.

The road ahead

Analysts awaited more quarterly earnings from India Inc for cues.

"The trend of corporate results, progress of monsoon, monetary policies followed by central banks across the globe are some factors to look forward to in the near term," Jasani added.