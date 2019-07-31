Market
Sensex, Nifty pare losses; auto stocks lead
Updated : July 31, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices traded traded lower on Wednesday tracking its Asian peers on the concerns surrounding US-China trade war.; weak corporate earnings have also contributed to market slowdown.
At 12:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 49 points or 0.13 percent to 37,347.75, while NSE Nifty50 was trading lower 17 points or 0.15 percent to 11,067.35.
Hero MotoCorp, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel were the top gainers during the afternoon trade while Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more