Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak macro data; YES Bank among top losers

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a slightly lower note on Tuesday after the December CPI inflation came in at 7.35 percent as compared to 5.54 percent in the month of November.

The Sensex opened 37.24 points or 0.09 percent lower at 41,822.45 while the Nifty50 index was at 12,322.15, down 7.40 points or 0.06 percent.

However, the market soon recovered with the Sensex trading at 41,879, up 19 points or 0.04 percent, at 9:42 am, while the Nifty trading at 12,340, up 10 points or 0.09 percent.

Broader indices opened marginally higher, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index up 0.25 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

Nifty Bank was down 0.40 percent followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank.

GAIL, BPCL, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment and Indian Oil Corporation were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, UPL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC remained the top losers.

Meanwhile, in the global markets, Asian shares hit a 7-month high, China's yuan jumped and safe-haven assets slipped on Tuesday, amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States, as the world's two biggest economies prepared to sign a truce in their trade war.

