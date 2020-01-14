Market
Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak macro data; YES Bank among top losers
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:47 AM IST
Broader indices opened marginally higher, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index up 0.25 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.
Nifty Bank was down 0.40 percent followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank.
GAIL, BPCL, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment and Indian Oil Corporation were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more