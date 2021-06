The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in energy, IT and pharma stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.24 percent, or 125.84 points higher at 52,401.41, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,766.30, up 26.20 points, or 0.17 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, gains were seen in IT, pharma, metals, PSU banks and realty indices, while Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services were under pressure in the early morning session.

ONGC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Asian Paints and Divi's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Britannia Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement were the top index losers.

Globally, world stock prices held near record highs on Wednesday, while US bond yields flirted with their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s all-country world index last stood at 716.64, after scaling an intraday high of 718.19 on Tuesday, led by gains in European stocks. In Asia, the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.15 percent and Japan’s Nikkei average shed 0.25 percent.