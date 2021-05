The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.14 percent, or 68.88 points higher at 49,971.52, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,042.60, up 12.45 points, or 0.08 percent.

Broader markets supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services saw most gains, while metal index fell over 2 percent in the early morning session.

UPL, Titan Company, L&T, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and ONGC were the top index losers.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 2 percent after the company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 137 crore. Net interest income fell 7.7 percent to Rs 764 cr from Rs 828 crore, YoY.

Globally, stock markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the US Federal Reserve drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar, Reuters reported.

Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were on either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell about 0.8 percent to pull MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2 percent.