Sensex, Nifty open at record highs on positive global cues, strong earnings; IOC down 5%

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50, opened at record highs on Monday, tracking positive trends in global markets.

Heavyweights including Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank reported a healthy set of Q3 earnings, thus lifting the investor sentiment further.

The Sensex opened 218.32 points or 0.52 percent higher at 42,163.69 while the Nifty50 index started 55.45 points or 0.45 percent higher at 12,407.80.

Nifty Smallcap100 index continued its pace of gains, trading 0.24 higher while Nifty Midcap100 was trading 0.08 percent higher.

All sectoral indices traded in the green with Nifty Realty leading. Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank recorded minor gains, each rising 0.18 percent.

Power Grid, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, YES Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers while Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Vedanta and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets neared a 20-month top as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve.

