Sensex, Nifty open at record highs on positive global cues, strong earnings; IOC down 5%

Updated : January 20, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Heavyweights including Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank reported a healthy set of Q3 earnings, thus lifting the investor sentiment further.
All sectoral indices traded in the green with Nifty Realty leading.
Power Grid, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, YES Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Sensex, Nifty open at record highs on positive global cues, strong earnings; IOC down 5%
